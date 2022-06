SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a theft case.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, home security discovered a man stealing a package near North Seventh Street and North Enos Avenue.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. You can also submit a Crime Stoppers tip online.