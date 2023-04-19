SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Coordinator Drew Szabados released a statement that they are assisting the Springfield Police Department in connection to ATM burglaries.

Szabados said there have been multiple attempts to burglarize ATMs in various Springfield locations last month. Police said this has resulted in not only felony criminal damages but also felony thefts of currency.

Police said it is unclear if the incidents are related at this time. Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying anyone who may be involved. If photos become available, officials said they will be posted on their website.

Anyone is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427 if you can identify a suspect, suspects, or any vehicle involved. Police said if your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.

Springfield Police have reported similar crimes in recent weeks. They responded to a masked armed robber at Regions Bank in Springfield last week. Officials said a masked man entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Additionally, Springfield Police said a homeowner arrived at their home on April 2 around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. Carpenter Street when they saw a white Chevrolet Malibu in their driveway. They said a man jumped the fence while the vehicle began to drive away, while the driver of the vehicle stopped to allow the other man to get in and they left the area. Officials said there is $400 in damage and $400 in thefts that happened during that burglary.