Springfield Police look for information on mural vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are looking for information regarding vandalism on a railroad viaduct mural.

In a Facebook post, officers said the vandalism was done on the Route 66 Mural at the viaduct on 9th Street, just north of Converse Street. They stated it happened between the week of January 10 and January 27. “The mural was spray painted with graffiti causing several hundred dollars in damage.”

If you have any information about who vandalized the mural, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. If an arrest is made based on your tip, officers said you could receive a cash reward up to $2,500.