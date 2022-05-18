SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said that a juvenile suspect was arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of using a gun to rob two other juveniles.

Officers responded to the area of Ash Street and Pope Avenue at around 3:35 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. It was reported that two students from Southeast High School were walking home from school when they were approached by the suspect. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at one of the students and demanded his mask. The student complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. The stolen mask and the gun used in the robbery, also believed to be stolen, were recovered.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.