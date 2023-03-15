SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating a woman’s suspicious death on Wednesday.

Springfield officers responded near the intersection of North Daniel and Clear Lake Avenue around 8 a.m. for a report of a female that was found unresponsive. Officers arrived on the scene and determined she was dead.

The Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the situation. Officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.