Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRNGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that was discovered earlier today.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel said members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested a wanted person on Cornell Avenue near White Avenue just after 2 p.m. While conducting the arrest, the marshals spotted a suspicious car in a nearby alley and discovered a dead person inside.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and the dead person’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy. The investigation, which involves several agencies, is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.