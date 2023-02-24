SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield juvenile is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Thursday night.

Springfield Police officials said the juvenile was shot in the lower torso and arrived at HSHS St. John’s Hospital just before 8:30 p.m. to seek treatment. He was alert and conscious as doctors took him into surgery.

As of Friday afternoon, the juvenile is recovering from his injury and is expected to survive.

Detectives with the Springfield Police Criminal Investigations Division have taken over the investigation and are trying to determine where the shooting happened and identify a suspect.

Anyone who has information that can help detectives in this investigation is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.