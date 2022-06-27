SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person died after a shooting that occurred in Springfield on Sunday.

The County Coroner confirmed that the victim was a 19-year-old man.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived at Lions Court, off Johnson Park Drive, they encountered a vehicle attempting to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.

Officials said that an ambulance ended up taking the victim to the hospital, however, the victim died at the hospital. He was pronounced dead just after 7:00 p.m.

The incident is being investigated by police as a homicide.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Springfield Police Department (217-788-8311) or Crime Stoppers (217-788-8427).