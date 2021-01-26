Springfield Police investigate after shots fired leads to car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said they are investigating a shots fired incident that ended with a single-car crash on Monday night.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said officers responded to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ash Street around 9 p.m. Witnesses told officers two vehicles were driving westbound on Ash before the crash happened. “Subjects from one vehicle were firing weapons at the other vehicle,” said Stuenkel. “The suspect vehicle subsequently crashed into several parked cars and a utility pole.”

All three people in that vehicle were hurt, according to Stuenkel. They were take to the hospital with various injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

Stuenkel stated guns were recovered from the scene and the suspects were in custody. He also said their names are currently not being released because of further investigation.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311. The reference report is #S21-7765.