Springfield Police investigate after one person hurt in shooting

(Updated at 3 p.m.) SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said a man was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers said it happened around noon in the Ash Street and Glenwood area. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police stated he was shot in the hand. “This same subject was also the victim of a shooting less than two weeks ago,” said Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel.

Springfield Police are still conducting their investigation. Suspect information was not available.

If you know anything about this crime, officers are asking you to call them at (217) 788-8311. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.