Springfield Police investigate after 1 person hurt in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said one person was hurt after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

They said it happened near Ash Street and Taylor Avenue around 2:05 p.m. The victim and suspect were both driving their vehicles southbound on Taylor when the suspect shot at the victim.

Officers said the victim originally had life-threatening wounds, but is now expected to be okay.

Police did say this happened near Southeast High School, but no one at the school was involved or affected by the shooting. The school had dismissed by the time officers secured the scene, according to police.

The shooting is still under investigation.