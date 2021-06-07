Springfield Police holding ‘Active Threat’ training this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is holding conducting a multi-jurisdictional Active Threat Training this week.

A press release says it will be in the 1500 Block of North Sixth Street, starting Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11.

It’s planned to take place from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

The training sessions include the use of simulation weapons and blank gunfire, says the department. It adds people living nearby should be alerted that there will be heavy police presence as well.