SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is teaming up with Hyundai and Kia to provide the community with a tool designed to prevent those company’s models from being stolen in a viral TikTok trend.

Since 2021, videos on the social media platform have shown would-be thieves how to start Hyundai and Kia cars without a key, particularly those built before November of that year. Those cars, officials said, do not have an engine immobilizer and require a steel key to be started.

To combat this trend, Hyundai Motor America, the American division of Hyundai and Kia’s parent company, is providing steering wheel locks to Springfield Police for distribution to the community at no charge.

Springfield Police will be distributing the locks on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Scheels, located at 3801 South MacArthur Boulevard. In addition, there will be Ferris wheel rides, donuts, juice and additional safety items and information at the event. Springfield Police recruiters will also be on hand for anyone interested in pursuing a career in the department.

Steering wheel locks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis to Springfield car owners whose cars meet the criteria. They must provide vehicle registration to prove ownership of a Hyundai or Kia in order to receive a lock.