SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officials said they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicle reports, particularly for Kia and Hyundai brands.

In a Facebook post, police said they got around 30 reports between June 15 and July 6. “Unfortunately this is a nationwide trend being fueled by social media,” stated officers. “Auto theft prevention is common sense, but not common practice.”

Police gave a few tips to combat having your car stolen. Those tips include: