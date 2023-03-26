SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Springfield Police say they found over 60 grams of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, a loaded gun, ammunition, and over a thousand dollars after a narcotics search warrant.

It happened on the 1000 block of E. Phillips St., near 11th St., on March 17.

When police arrived, officials say they found 19-year-old Paige Branham, and 37-year-old Anthony Flynn.

Police say Branham was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance

Police say Flynn was arrested for armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, criminal fortification of a residence, unlawful possession of firearm, ammunition, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Springfield Police Department Pro-Active Crime Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and the Emergency Response Team were a part of the search.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.