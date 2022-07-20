CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said there will be an elevated police presence in Chatham Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, officers stated their emergency response and crisis negotiation teams are training near Walnut Street and Gordon Drive. It will be in that area as well as at Glenwood High School. The training is expected to last until 5 p.m.

“The Springfield Police Department is committed to preparing our officers to respond to critical incidents such as barricaded subjects, active shooter response, and other high risk events through continual training, This type of scenario-based training is imperative to provide professional police services to the community,” said officers.