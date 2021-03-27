Springfield Police Department hiring for first time in a year and a half

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced that they are hiring for the first time in over a year and a half.

Budget cuts from COVID caused the department to go on a hiring freeze, and the department has 29 vacancies because of it.

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said that the vacancies, combined with the city needing to commit more resources to the growing gun violence problem, is making the department scale back on other responsibilities.

“Well, a lot of stuff that we like to do. As far as like engagement, that’s non existent right now. We’re trying to do some just on the deaths related to gun violence, gun violence only, you know, COVID checks, we’re pretty much slowed them down to a little bit on right now.”

The hiring freeze for the department was originally supposed to last until September, but the mayor allowed the department to start hiring sooner because of the increase in shootings.