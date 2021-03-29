Springfield Police Department announces new online report filing system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has announced a new way for the community to file reports on minor crimes.

In a news release, police officials said the new online system allows people to file reports when it is convenient for them. Police said the crimes this system is intended for includes the following:

Child visitation interference

Harassment by telephone

Identity theft

Lost property (with the exception of lost/stolen license plates or firearms)

Vandalism

Vehicle burglary with no suspect/evidence

Vehicle tampering (criminal damage to vehicle)

The crimes must have taken place in the corporate limits of Springfield, according to police.

When you file a report through the website, officers said a department employee will review and approve your submission. If there is further information needed, the person who filed will be notified via email. They will also get a link through email to receive a copy of their approved report.

Springfield Police said the new system is meant to not only be convenient for the community, but also help the department. “It also allows officers to focus on the immediate needs of the community, remaining available to respond to urgent calls and spending their time investigating crimes with suspect information or patrolling to deter criminal activity altogether.”

Officers also said to not use this system if there is an incident in-progress, a serious crime or a minor crime where you have suspect information that could lead to an arrest. For those incidents, call 9-1-1.

Additionally, police wanted to remind their community that filing a false police report is a crime.