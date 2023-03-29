SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department Emergency Response Team and Crisis Response Team will conduct joint training at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School beginning Wednesday.

Officials said joint training better equips these specialized officers to appropriately address and handle critical incidents and bring them to peaceful resolutions. Police advise everyone that those in the area may hear announcements over a loudspeaker, see officers in tactical gear, and hear the sound of blank gunfire.

Springfield Police thank SHG for allowing their officers to train and become more proficient in their skills.

The training is scheduled at SHG’s Sienna Hall Wednesday evening and Thursday thoughout the day. Police said signage will be placed in the area to remind the public of the training.