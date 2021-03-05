Springfield Police & community officials call for stop to gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police and members of the community are calling for a stop to gun violence in the area.

Officers held a news conference Friday afternoon. This is ahead of a roundtable meeting to be held between Springfield and Decatur officials at Richland Community College Friday night at 6 p.m.

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said there have been 16 people shot in the community in 12 incidents over the last two months. “In my opinion, one person shot is one too many,” said Chief Winslow.

He stated that people need to stop turning to gun violence. “Anytime a weapon is shot, there is a chance someone could be hit,” he said. He also said bullets do not have GPS’s, so you do not know where those bullets will go.

"There is a lack of respect for life in our community."



Chief Winslow commented on a rivalry between two area gangs. He said the criminal activity between those groups needs to stop. He stated violence resulting from petty issues like disrespect and fights over women is unacceptable.

Other members of the community joined the police department to call for an end to the violence. They called for those who know something about recent crimes to come forward with what they know. They also asked community members to talk to their young people about not picking up guns and becoming productive members of society.

Mayor Jim Langfelder said this is not just a police or neighborhood problem, it is a city-wide issue that needs to be addressed. “We need the support of our community by having witnesses come forward to have the suspects arrested and prosecuted,” said the mayor.