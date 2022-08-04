SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officials said an officer’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life.

In a Facebook post, Springfield Police said that in early July Officer Slater responded to a man on a set of railroad tracks. When he got there, he found out the train was stopping, but the man was still on the tracks.

“Officer Slater quickly made contact with the subject and established rapport convincing him to step off the tracks,” said officers. When they got off the tracks, the man told Officer Slater he saved his life.

“Thank you Officer Slater for your quick response, willingness to help, and ability to communicate effectively in a critical situation,” said officers. “We are grateful for you and your dedication to the citizens of Springfield.”

Officer Slater was given a Letter of Appreciation from the department.