SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s Police Chief is temporarily stepping back from the position as he undergoes treatment for cancer, the department announced.

The department said Chief Ken Scarlette will be taking a medical leave for three to six weeks as he battles prostate cancer. During that time, Assistant Chief Joshua Stuenkel will assume command of the department.

Scarlette has been with the Springfield Police Department for nearly 24 years. He was named the department’s chief in February of 2022.