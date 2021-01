SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said the Capitol Complex will be closed Wednesday.

In a news release, Springfield Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the complex is closed “out of an abundance of caution.” The closure will start Wednesday morning. It includes parts of the streets surrounding the Capitol Complex, according to Stuenkel. Those streets include: College, Monroe, Edwards and Second Street.

Officers are asking drivers to find another route if they are headed into the downtown area.