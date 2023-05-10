SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down a man they said is wanted for felony retail theft.

The suspect they are looking for is Matthew Cohen. He is described as being 34 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Cohen’s location is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Alternatively, people can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers that results in Cohen’s arrest can be rewarded with cash.