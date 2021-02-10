Springfield Police arrest two people in connection to shots fired investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested two people in regards to a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that on February 7, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a “Shotspotter alert” in the 1700 block of East Mason Street. They found nine .223 caliber shell casings in the road. “Surveillance footage from a nearby residence provided a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle, a gray or silver Dodge Dakota with a camper shell.” All officers in Sangamon County received a call to try to find the vehicle.

Around 30 minutes later, a Springfield Park District officer found the suspect vehicle southbound on Macarthur Avenue. The vehicle made a quick turn and parked in an apartment complex nearby. The suspects then ran away.

Officers found the suspects in the 2800 block of Lincoln Avenue. They were taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Stuenkel said the suspects’ names are currently being withheld pending charges being filed by the Sangamon County state’s attorney.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the suspect vehicle. They found an AR-15 style rifle and a magazine with 17 live rounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.