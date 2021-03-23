Springfield Police arrest two men for burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested two men after they said they burglarized a house that was being remodeled.

In a Facebook post, officers said they responded to the house–which was in the 2000 block of Elizabeth–for a report of a burglary. The house was being remodeled and several tools were stolen, according to police.

Officers said surveillance video showed the suspects using a wheelbarrow to steal the items. They brought them to a nearby house.

After receiving a warrant to search the house, police found the stolen items. Andrew Earl and Tyson Moore were arrested for burglary and other charges.