Springfield Police arrest man on stolen gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a man was arrested after officers found firearms, ammunition and marijuana in a car during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said they pulled over a vehicle being driven by 33-year-old Tommy Banks in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. During their search, officers learned one of the guns found, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, was reported stolen from Montgomery County, Indiana. The other gun, a .38 special revolver, had been reported stolen in 2001 from a house in Springfield.

Banks was arrested for possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearms- no FOID, possession of ammunition- no FOID and possession of marijuana in an improper container.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.