Springfield Police arrest man on gun & drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man after they found drugs and guns in his car last week.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that on March 5, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of South 16th Street. They were responding to a report of a driver slumped over.

When police arrived, they found a black Nissan SUV with someone asleep or passed out in the driver’s seat, according to Stuenkel. “Officers observed a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the subject’s hand,” he said. They were able to wake up the man, who said he fell asleep.

The substance tested positive for cocaine. While searching the vehicle, officers found a bag of suspected marijuana as well as two guns.

The driver, 32-year-old Joseph Brooks, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

If you know anything about someone illegally carrying a gun, officers are asking you to call Crime Stoppers. They announced that they will pay a minimum of $500 for information leading to the arrested of the person with the gun. They will pay $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest of someone carrying an assault rifle or weapon that fires rifle ammunition, according to Stuenkel. He also said that if the gun is linked to another crime, you could get up to $2,500 or $5,00 if it is in relation to a homicide. You can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.