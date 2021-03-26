Springfield Police arrest man following call of shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a man was arrested after a call of shots fired on Wednesday.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said officers were called to the 1900 block of Witchazel Drive for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles, a white Nissan, was found in the backyard of a house. The other vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.

When police arrived on-scene, they saw a black Dodge Durango driving away. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, running several stop lights while trying to get away from police. They ended up finding the vehicle in the 1900 block of South 1st Street.

Stuenkel said the passenger in the Durango told them he was shot at on Witchazel. “He stated he was driving the Nissan found in the backyard and then fled the scene in the Durango,” said Stuenkel.

Officers said 28-year-old Herman Gales was identified as the driver of the Durango. “He refused to speak with officers and was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.”

Gales was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.