Springfield Police arrest man accused of showing gun & following victim on road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a 54-year-old man was arrested after witnesses said he displayed his gun and followed them on the road.

Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said in a news release that Michael Hoyle was arrested Monday for unlawful use of weapon and aggravated assault. Charges are pending with the Sangamon County state’s attorney’s office.

This comes after Stuenkel said officers were called around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller said someone in a vehicle displayed a gun to someone in their vehicle. Both vehicles were driving westbound on Lawrence Avenue. The suspect, who was identified as Hoyle, following the victim’s vehicle. They both turned south on Chatham before Hoyle stopped following the victim and turned west on to Old Jacksonville Road.

Officers were able to find Hoyle’s vehicle and make a traffic stop on Bradforton Road, north of Old Jacksonville Road. He was arrested. Also, officers found a .40 caliber gun in the car.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.