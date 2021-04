SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on gun charges Thursday night.

Officers learned a convicted felon had a gun. They found him on a porch on Matheny, near North 17th.

Police said when they approached Jeremy Banks he tried to run. He was arrested and police found a loaded gun in his pocket.

Banks is facing several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.