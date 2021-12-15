Springfield Police arrest bank robber

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police officers arrested a man on Wednesday after they said he robbed a Marine Bank branch.

Officers responded to that bank branch, located at 1935 Sangamon Avenue, at 9:18 a.m. after receiving a robbery report. Upon arrival, the officers were told that a suspect had entered the bank and handed one of the tellers a note that demanded money. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen getting into a car that subsequently left the area.

Officers were provided a description of the suspect and the car he drove away in. The car was located a short time later and the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle Harris, was arrested along with a woman in the car with him.

Harris was arrested for financial institution robbery, aggravated robbery, and for a previous Sangamon County warrant. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail, pending formal charging by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.