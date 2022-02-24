SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers arrested an armed man on Tuesday after they encountered him while on patrol.

The two officers were driving past a business at the intersection of 15th and Ash Streets when they spotted a man pointing a gun at someone outside the business. The officers immediately stopped, exited their squad car and arrested the suspect after a chase. They also provided medical aid to the victim who was being threatened; the suspect hit the victim in the head.

The officers recovered a loaded 9mm Walther P1 pistol at the scene.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

The man the officers arrested – 52-year-old Jeffery Huddleston – has been charged with armed habitual, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm with no FOID card and aggravated battery. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.