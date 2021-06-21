Springfield Police arrest 8 people, seize 8 guns

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Six men and two teenagers were arrested over the weekend in Springfield after officers carried out a gun-enforcement duties.

A press release says the special detail was carried out Saturday and Sunday, and resulted in eight guns being recovered.

The following people were arrested:

  • Jamal M. Karim, 22. This Springfield man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
  • Marquis D. Davenport, 19. This male-teenager from Springfield was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
  • Denzel A. Washington, 19. This male-teenager from Springfield was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
  • Donavan D. Brooks, 28. This Springfield man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
  • Jason H. Marshall, 20. This Springfield man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
  • Howard L. Beasley, 26. This Peoria man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
  • Percy E. Cook, 26. This Peoria man was arrested for manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
  • Roman I. Hampton, 24. This Peoria man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon along with manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story