Springfield Police arrest 8 people, seize 8 guns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Six men and two teenagers were arrested over the weekend in Springfield after officers carried out a gun-enforcement duties.
A press release says the special detail was carried out Saturday and Sunday, and resulted in eight guns being recovered.
The following people were arrested:
- Jamal M. Karim, 22. This Springfield man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
- Marquis D. Davenport, 19. This male-teenager from Springfield was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
- Denzel A. Washington, 19. This male-teenager from Springfield was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
- Donavan D. Brooks, 28. This Springfield man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
- Jason H. Marshall, 20. This Springfield man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
- Howard L. Beasley, 26. This Peoria man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
- Percy E. Cook, 26. This Peoria man was arrested for manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
- Roman I. Hampton, 24. This Peoria man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon along with manufacture and delivery of cannabis.