Springfield Police: 88-year-old woman missing

UPDATE: Patricia Young was seen on video at approximately 9:15 a.m. yesterday walking west on Clear Lake Avenue near Crossing Liquors. The Springfield Police Department is asking any businesses and residents in the area to check their security camera systems for further footage of Young.

The SPD is currently searching an area from Clear Lake Avenue to North Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Dirksen Parkway.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing.

Patricia Young, 88, is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds and has gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, white gloves and carrying a black purse.

Young has been known to frequent St. Cabrini Church at 1020 N. Milton Avenue.

Anyone who sees Young or has information regarding her whereabouts is requested to call the SPD front desk at 217-788-8325 or central dispatch at 217-788-8311.