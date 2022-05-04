SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police went to an area on East South Grand Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a report of multiple shots heard.

When they arrived at the scene, officers saw two subjects firing guns to the North and quickly fleeing into a residence. More police officers were called to the scene. The subjects eventually walked outside of the residence and were both arrested right then. These two were 35-year-old Otis Tyson and 32-year-old Dearius Brewer.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence which led to the recovery of two firearms, a .357 revolver and a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic. The Ruger was reported stolen during a burglary in Missouri.

Tyson is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Brewer is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen firearm.

They are both at the Sangamon County Jail and bond amount was set at $750,000.

No one was hurt when the incident happened.

Anyone with information on this incident or other crimes is encouraged to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.