SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a drug raid last week resulted in one arrest and the seizure of almost 2.5 pounds of various drugs.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 30, officers with the Street Crimes Unit and detectives served a narcotics search warrant on a home in the 2400 block of South Lowell Avenue. Officers found Mohamed Elsayed, 18 of Springfield, inside the home and he was arrested without incident. They also found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy pills, a stolen 9mm pistol and almost $7200.

Elsayed was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine delivery, delivery of more than 500 grams of marijuana, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a gun without a FOID card. He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and is awaiting formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.