Springfield Police: 16-year-old shot in leg; 13 gun-related arrests over Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said a teenager was shot in the leg on May 29.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to an area near South 13th and Cass streets. They were responding to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they saw people running into a nearby house. Stuenkel said that at first, those individuals did not cooperate with police, but then opened the door when they realized one of the people inside the house had been shot. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. His wound was considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

These guns were recovered by Springfield Police over the Memorial Day weekend, according to officers.

Stuenkel also said a gun was later taken from the house. It had been reported stolen out of Missouri.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

Additionally, Stuenkel said officers made 13 gun-related arrests over the Memorial Day weekend. There were 11 guns recovered.