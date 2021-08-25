Springfield Police: 16-year-old boys arrested on gun and drug charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said they arrested two teenagers during a traffic stop on Monday night on drug and firearm possession charges.

Officers said they stopped a car near 19th Street and Cornell Avenue at around 9:54 p.m.. When they pulled the car over, they found two 16-year-old boys with a Lorcin .380 caliber pistol and a Taurus 9mm pistol. They also found more than six grams of ecstasy in the car.

According to police, the boys were taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story