Springfield Police: 16-year-old boys arrested on gun and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said they arrested two teenagers during a traffic stop on Monday night on drug and firearm possession charges.

Officers said they stopped a car near 19th Street and Cornell Avenue at around 9:54 p.m.. When they pulled the car over, they found two 16-year-old boys with a Lorcin .380 caliber pistol and a Taurus 9mm pistol. They also found more than six grams of ecstasy in the car.

According to police, the boys were taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.