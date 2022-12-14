The group of new Springfield police officers pose at City Hall. Courtesy: Springfield PD

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 new officers were sworn into the Springfield Police Department on Wednesday.

In a ceremony in the Springfield city council chambers presided over by Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette, the officers were pinned by a loved-one to signify the start of their time on the force.

Of the new officers, two have served in the armed forces and six graduated from a Springfield high school. Two officers also have older relatives in the police force.

The full list of sworn-in officers includes Isaiah Brown, Jerraud Dewey, Owen Hamelin, Logan Hammond, David Lindstrom, Sean McGuire, Jacob McLean, William Meachum, Scott Sutherd, Chance Taylor, Kandy Vanderkooi, Sean Vaughn, Edward Gant Wheeler and Mason Williams.

All but one officer graduated from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in October. Officer Vaughn laterally transferred from the St. Louis Metropolitian Police Department

The officers are currently in training at the Springfield Police Academy, before advancing to shadowing an officer for their field training in a few weeks.