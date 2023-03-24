SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police is investigating a death after a home invasion.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Friday near the corner of Kansas and 11th street for a reported home invasion. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the residence. The man was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he died.

The 911 caller was taken to the Springfield police station to be interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information should call Springfield PD at 217-788-8325 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

