SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe.

Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers learned a man had threatened an 11-year-old child with a shotgun.

Investigating, Redding and Orr were said to have identified a suspect vehicle, inside of which they saw a shotgun. After obtaining a warrant, officers seized the gun and a suspect was arrested.