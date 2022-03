SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As warmer weather arrives in Central Illinois, outdoor activities and recreations are once again becoming available to the public.

The Springfield Park District is opening its four golf courses for play on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

Tee times will be on a first come, first serve basis until March 14, when they become available online.

The courses will open at 8 a.m. and close 90 minutes before darkness for the entire month of March.