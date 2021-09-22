Springfield Park District gets $1 million donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District got a $1 million donation to continue serving their community.

In a news release, park district officials said they got the donation from the Betty Smith Estate. The money will be used to build a pump track at Comer Cox Park, park programming as well as operational costs.

“Thanks to this generous contribution from the Betty Smith Estate, the Springfield Park District will be able to provide a unique and accessible recreational opportunity for everyone to enjoy,” said Springfield Park Board President Leslie Sgro. “We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift from the Smith family, and we look forward to cutting the ribbon on this new feature.”