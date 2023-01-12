SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death.

Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 when he was struck by an ambulance driven by Cadigan. Edwards died in a St. Louis hospital the next day.

Edwards’ parents, Brandy Houston and Matthew Edwards, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cadigan in 2010.

The Sangamon County Circuit Court ruled in 2014 that Cadigan was not culpable for failing to stop in time. An appeals court affirmed the decision and the case was dismissed.

Cadigan was never criminally charged for the death of Edwards.