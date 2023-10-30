SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Springfield is offering several warming centers to help provide relief as temperatures start to drop.
Winter weather is quickly approaching, and some may be without adequate heating or shelter. The City of Springfield is dedicated to keeping everyone safe as cold weather begins to set in.
The following warming centers will offer refuge from harsh weather in Springfield:
Municipal Center East
- 800 East Monroe, Springfield, IL 62701
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Municipal Center West
- 300 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Lincoln Library
- 326 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701
- Hours:
- Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday (October through April), 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
- 1450 Groth Street, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Helping Hands North (Formerly Salvation Army Overflow Shelter)
- 221 North 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours:
- Day Services: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Overnight Shelter: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
- Contact: 217-522-0048 ext. 150
Helping Hands South
- 1023 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours:
- Day Services: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Overnight Shelter: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
- Contact: 217-522-0048
- Contact (for ext. 100): 217-522-0048
Salvation Army Main Campus
- 1600 Clearlake Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Contact: 217-525-2196
Washington Street Mission
- 408 North 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702
- Hours:
- Monday through Friday
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Coffee and Pastries)
- 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Day Services)
- Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Breakfast)
- Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
- Monday through Friday
- Contact: 217-544-9011
St. John’s Breadline
- 430 North 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702
- Hours:
- Monday through Friday
- 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Breakfast)
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch)
- Saturday, Sunday and Holidays
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch)
- Monday through Friday
- Contact: 217-528-6098
For inquiries or further information, call the Community Relations Office at 217-789-2270.