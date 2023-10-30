SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Springfield is offering several warming centers to help provide relief as temperatures start to drop.

Winter weather is quickly approaching, and some may be without adequate heating or shelter. The City of Springfield is dedicated to keeping everyone safe as cold weather begins to set in.

The following warming centers will offer refuge from harsh weather in Springfield:

Municipal Center East

800 East Monroe, Springfield, IL 62701

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Municipal Center West

300 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Library

326 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday (October through April), 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Office of Community Relations

1450 Groth Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Helping Hands North (Formerly Salvation Army Overflow Shelter)

221 North 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Day Services: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Overnight Shelter: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Contact: 217-522-0048 ext. 150

Helping Hands South

1023 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Day Services: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Overnight Shelter: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Contact: 217-522-0048

Contact (for ext. 100): 217-522-0048

Salvation Army Main Campus

1600 Clearlake Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Contact: 217-525-2196

Washington Street Mission

408 North 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Coffee and Pastries) 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Day Services) Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Breakfast) Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve

Contact: 217-544-9011

St. John’s Breadline

430 North 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Breakfast) 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch) Saturday, Sunday and Holidays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch)

Contact: 217-528-6098

For inquiries or further information, call the Community Relations Office at 217-789-2270.