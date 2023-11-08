SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials in Springfield are warning the public of a text message scam that is luring recipients with fake city job offers.

In a post from the Springfield Mayor’s Office Facebook page, locals were warned of text messages circulating in which the sender impersonates the City of Springfield. The sender claims recipients have been recruited for job positions and forwards a link to apply. Officials said this is a scam, and urge recipients not to click the link.

The City of Springfield does not send recruitments over text, city officials said. They ask anyone who receives these fraudulent text messages to delete them and contact the city at 217-789-2000. People are encouraged to spread the word and protect their community from further scams.

Those interested in real City of Springfield jobs can view open positions here.