SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Springfield city officials gathered Monday to say there is still extensive work to be done before power is restored to the rest of the city.

According to the City, Water, Light and Power Outage Map, there are nearly eight thousand people still without power from the storm last Thursday.

“I would say disaster is probably an understatement at this point,” CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown said. “You know the damage from the ratio is much worse and again in the 2006 tornadoes and is definitely closer to that of that storm of 78. The sheer magnitude of that damage is city wide.”

The storm caused catastrophic damage to the electrical grid city wide, and it is taking a long time for crews to get to all of the damage.

“We are looking at replacing over 100 powerline poles over 200 cross arms, over 100 fuses and maybe 1000 insulators so far,” Brown said. We are staying in on ordering materials. We are now trying to put updates out to where crews are working as their work locations might give you a better chance of knowing what your status is for your outage.”

On Monday afternoon, the city had 10 thousand homes and businesses to restore power for. The projections by CWLP show they want to have nine thousand customers restored by Sunday, July 9th. There is no projected timetable for the repairs of the rest of the grid.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said she is in conversations with CWLP to make improvements to the electrical grid so this kind of event does not happen again, but few specifics were given about what those steps are, and if those steps could have been taken before the storm.

We want to accommodate our citizens,” Buscher said. The best that we can because we can’t tell them is devastated exactly when their power is going to be on, and we know that’s frustrating. And I hear you. I have talked to Doug about some solutions further on down the road that of course are costly that I will talk to my city council members about spending money to upgrade our systems to see if we can increase our efforts there later on. But it’s nothing we can do right now.”