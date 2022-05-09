SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police recently recognized one of their officers for saving someone’s life.

In a social media post, officials said Officer Spaid was giving a “Letter of Appreciation” by the department’s chief, Ken Scarlette. The letter was given after officials said Spaid helped someone who wanted to take their own life.

Officer Spaid responded on April 11 to a report of someone “in mental crisis.” The officer was familiar with this person and knew of his mental status, according to officials. Spaid was able to talk with him and get him the help he needed.

“Officer Spaid represented the SPD well and more importantly save a man’s life,” said officials. “Job well done Officer Spaid!!”