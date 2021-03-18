Springfield officer back in court on new charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Springfield Police officer Taylor Staff is facing five additional charges of Official Misconduct, Residential Burglary, Criminal Sexual Abuse and Battery.

Staff was indicted by a grand jury on the five charges Wednesday. Court records show that the five new charges pertain to two new incidents where Staff allegedly assaulted two new victims.

Staff is facing charges of Official Misconduct and Battery for touching a driver’s upper thigh without consent, and asked the driver to show her breasts. This allegedly happened on August 3rd, 2019 — five months before the earliest event Staff was charged with immediately.

The second set of new charges allege Staff committed Residential Burglary, Official Misconduct, and Criminal Sexual Abuse in March of 2020. Staff reportedly entered the home of a domestic violence victim, and touched her breast without consent.

Staff posted bail after being arrested for the first set of six charges. He was arrested again on Wednesday, and the judge set his bond at 500 thousand dollars.